Yoko Ono on Ringo Starr's Knighthood: 'It's About Time!'

Yoko Ono congratulated Ringo Starr on Tuesday after he was awarded a knighthood by Queen Elizabeth for his "services to music."

"I am very happy that you have received this honor from the Queen," Ono wrote on Twitter. "It's about time! Huge congratulations … It is an honor for everyone in the Beatles' family."

Ono's congratulatory note followed one from McCartney, who praised his former bandmate on Instagram on December 30th. "Huge congrats Sir Ringo!" McCartney wrote. "Sir Richard Starkey has a nice ring to it. Best drummer best pal!"



Starr was first knighted as a member of the Beatles back in 1965. On December 29th, the British government announced that he would also be awarded a solo knighthood. (McCartney received his own solo knighthood in 1997.) "It's an honor and a pleasure to be considered and acknowledged for my music and my charity work, both of which I love," Starr wrote in a statement. "Peace and love."

Starr was not the only musician awarded a knighthood this year: He was joined by the Bee Gees' Barry Gibb. In addition, Soft Cell's Marc Almond was awarded an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire).