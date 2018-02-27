Hear Yo La Tengo's New Song About Facing Uncertainty, 'For You Too'

Indie veterans Yo La Tengo released "For You Too," a new song that reckons with fear and uncertainty that is set for their upcoming album, There's a Riot Going On, out March 16th via Matador.

The tune has an even, elegant mix of drums, synth drones and winding guitar lines. Singer Ira Kaplan's voice sounds delicate in this rich soundscape as he sings, "For you/ Whenever there's hurt/ And things are uncertain/ Maybe I could be that guy/ I'd like to try."

"For You Too" follows four previously released There's a Riot Going On tracks: "You Are Here," "Shades of Blue," "She May, She Might" and "Out of the Pool." There's a Riot Going On marks Yo La Tengo's first album of all new material since 2013's Fade. In 2015, the band released Stuff Like That There, which included some new material, covers and reworked versions of their own older songs.



Yo La Tengo will embark on a North American tour in support of There's a Riot Going On March 28th in Minneapolis. Following a European tour, the group will return for a round of West Coast dates that starts May 31st in Seattle.