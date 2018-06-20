Hear Yo La Tengo's Noisy Cover of Neil Young's 'Time Fades Away'

Yo La Tengo reinterpreted Neil Young's ramshackle folk rock tune "Time Fades Away" as a feedback-heavy freakout for Spotify's Singles series.







Guitarist Ira Kaplan dominates the six-minute cover with his squalling distortion and bent-note solos, transforming the 1973 track into vintage garage-rock.

The indie rock trio also recorded a new version of the Pet Sounds-styled, piano-driven pop song "Shades of Blue" – previously featured on the band's March-issued 15th LP, There's a Riot Going On, their first since 2013's Fade to feature all new original material.







Yo La Tengo will promote the record this tour dates scheduled throughout the summer and fall. The band's next show is June 28th on the Liberty Belle Riverboat in New York, New York, follows by a brief run of European festival and club dates in July and August; the group will kick off a U.S. tour on September 9th.

