YG, Nicki Minaj, 2 Chainz, Big Sean Team on Summer-Ready Song 'Big Bank'

YG celebrates wealth and style on his new all-star single "Big Bank," featuring Nicki Minaj, 2 Chainz and Big Sean. Mustard produced the minimalist, marimba-laced track, which revolves around YG's hook of "Type of money you gon' need a safe/ Type of money you gon' need a bank."



In his verse, 2 Chainz reps the high-class lifestyle: "Now I'm lookin' for a glove with the sparkle on it/ And my CBD got chocolate on it." Later, Minaj shouts out Eminem and counts her cash: "Back to back Maybach, stack the Ms/ Told 'em I met Slim Shady, bag the M/ Once he go black, he'll be back again/ Tell them hoes that it's crunch time, abdomen."

But it's Big Sean who steals the track with his versatile flow, touching on his evolution from poverty to affluence. "I'm a first generation millionaire," he raps. "I broke the curse of my family not having shit ... I'm rare as affordable health care or going to wealth from welfare."

"Big Bank" will appear on YG's upcoming album Stay Dangerous, due out this summer. The track follows the February-issued single "Suu Whoop" and his 2017 cuts "Pop It, Shake It," "Fuck It Up" and "Y.N.S." The rapper released two projects in 2016: the Still Brazy record and the Red Friday mixtape.

Minaj will release her fourth studio album, Queen – the long-awaited follow-up to 2014's The Pinkprint – on August 10th. That LP features her latest singles "Chun-Li" and "Barbie Tingz," the former of which she performed during her recent Saturday Night Live spot.

