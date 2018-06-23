XXXTentacion Public Memorial Announced

The family of Jahseh "XXXTentacion" Onfroy announced that a public memorial and viewing for the rapper would be held on Wednesday in his native Broward County, Florida.

"Fans come out and say your final goodbyes," the rapper's Instagram captioned next to the flyer for the memorial event, which takes place June 27th from noon to 6 p.m. at the "Florida Panther's Stadium"; the NHL team plays at Sunrise, Florida's BB&T Center. "It will be your last chance to see him."

Due to the nature of the event, fans are warned that cellphones and cameras are not permitted at the viewing. "Any person found with any device of the sort will be immediately turned around at gate or escorted out and will not be permitted on the premises," the flyer states.

In the days after Onfroy's murder at the age of 20, fans congregated and held vigils outside the Florida motorcycle dealership where the rapper was shot and killed. It's unclear when Onfroy's funeral will take place and whether that event will be open to fans or private.

On Friday, a sworn affidavit unveiled details related to Onfroy's murder, including how a pair of bright orange sandals assisted police in arresting a suspect in the rapper's shooting death.