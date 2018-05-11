Wu-Tang Clan's 'Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)' to Get a Remake

Wu-Tang Clan's seminal debut studio album, 1993's Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), will be getting a remake, according to an XXL interview with Loud Records cofounder Steve Rifkind (via Pitchfork).

"We're gonna make the album with nine MCs from today and each new MC will play a character in the original 36 Chambers," Rifkind told XXL. He added that there would also be a "major tour" to mark the album's 25th anniversary.

Rifkind founded Loud Records with Rich Isaacson in 1991. The label helped launch the careers of artists including Wu-Tang Clan, Big Pun and Mobb Deep. Rifkind sold Loud and its catalog to Sony in 2002 and went on to form SRC via Universal, which he left in 2012.

This year, he resurrected Loud Records in partnership with RED Music and Legacy Recordings. As part of its relaunch, the label plans to issue the new version of Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). According to Rifkind, the label also has plans to honor the 20th anniversary of Big Pun's Capital Punishment.

Meanwhile, the fate of Wu-Tang Clan's one-copy-only seventh album, 2015's Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, is in the hands of U.S. attorney's office for the Eastern District of New York following album purchaser, "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli's sentencing to seven years in prison. Last month, Method Man and Ghostface Killah lobbied for the album's return on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.