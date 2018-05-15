Wiz Khalifa, Rae Sremmurd Plot Co-Headlining 'Dazed & Blazed' Tour

Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd have announced a co-headlining tour kicking off this summer. Dubbed the 'Dazed & Blazed' tour, the 27-date jaunt makes stops at amphitheaters across North America. Lil Skies and OT Genasis will serve as support on the outing.

The tour begins in Detroit on July 21st at DTE Energy Music Theatre and heads to Cleveland before making one Canadian stop in Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage. The summer leg winds back through the Midwest and East Coast before heading south and wrapping on August 30th at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix, AZ. VIP packages from both artists are available on Tuesday, with general tickets going on sale on Friday.

Wiz Khalifa announced via Instagram that his new album, Rolling Papers 2, will be released on July 13th. Last August, he teamed with Ty Dolla $ign for their song "Something New."

Rae Sremmurd dropped their third studio album, SR3MM, alongside the duo's solo albums – Slim Jxmmi's Jxmtro and Swae Lee's Swaecation – earlier this month.

Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd Dazed & Blazed Tour Dates



July 21 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 22 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

July 24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 25 – Saratoga Springs NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 26 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

July 28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

July 29 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

July 31 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

August 2 – Coney Island, NY @ Ford Amphitheater*+

August 4 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center*

August 5 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

August 7 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

August 9 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

August 10 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

August 11 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

August 12 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 14 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

August 15 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place

August 16 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 17 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

August 21 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

August 23 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 24 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre

August 25 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

August 26 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

August 29 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

August 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

* Lil Skies not on date

+ Rae Sremmurd not on date