Wiz Khalifa, Rae Sremmurd Plot Co-Headlining 'Dazed & Blazed' Tour

Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd have announced a co-headlining tour kicking off this summer. Dubbed the 'Dazed & Blazed' tour, the 27-date jaunt makes stops at amphitheaters across North America. Lil Skies and OT Genasis will serve as support on the outing.
The tour begins in Detroit on July 21st at DTE Energy Music Theatre and heads to Cleveland before making one Canadian stop in Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage. The summer leg winds back through the Midwest and East Coast before heading south and wrapping on August 30th at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix, AZ. VIP packages from both artists are available on Tuesday, with general tickets going on sale on Friday.
Wiz Khalifa announced via Instagram that his new album, Rolling Papers 2, will be released on July 13th. Last August, he teamed with Ty Dolla $ign for their song "Something New."
Rae Sremmurd dropped their third studio album, SR3MM, alongside the duo's solo albums – Slim Jxmmi's Jxmtro and Swae Lee's Swaecation – earlier this month.
Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd Dazed & Blazed Tour Dates
July 21 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 22 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
July 24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
July 25 – Saratoga Springs NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 26 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
July 28 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 29 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*
July 31 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
August 2 – Coney Island, NY @ Ford Amphitheater*+
August 4 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center*
August 5 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
August 7 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
August 9 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
August 10 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
August 11 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
August 12 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
August 14 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
August 15 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place
August 16 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 17 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
August 21 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
August 23 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August 24 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre
August 25 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
August 26 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
August 29 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
August 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
* Lil Skies not on date
+ Rae Sremmurd not on date