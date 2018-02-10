Four notable Korean artists joined together to cover John Lennon's "Imagine" as part of the 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Pyeongchang.

Ha Hyun-woo of the indie rock band Guckkasten, Ahn Ji-young of K-pop duo Bolbbalgan4, Deulgukhwa singer Jeon In-Kwon and solo artist Lee Eun-mi each sang a verse of the classic 1971 single for the opening ceremony, which boasted the theme "Peace in Motion."

The song selection especially resonated given the circumstances of the Winter Olympics, where South Korean and North Korean athletes are competing under a unified flag.

The Pyeongchang Olympics have become an olive branch of sorts between the two nations: North Korea leader Kim Jong Un's sister Kim Yo Jong is attending the event and extended an invitation to South Korean President Moon Jae-in to visit Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea. A meeting between the two leaders would mark the first Korean summit in over a decade.

However, Vice President Mike Pence, who is part of the United States' delegation at the Winter Olympics, criticized the goodwill gesture in a statement, "We will not allow North Korean propaganda to hijack the message and imagery of the Olympic Games," CNN reports.