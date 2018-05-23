Watch Zayn's Strip Club Romance in New 'Entertainer' Video

On the latest single from his sophomore album, Zayn disses a deceitful ex on "Entertainer." The track's minimalist, plaintive tone heightens his fragility, which comes across in his defensive lines like: "I watch you and laugh with and fuck with you/ Don't you take me for a fool/ In this game, I own the rules."



Related Rob Sheffield Rates One Direction Members' Solo Careers So Far From Harry Styles to Zayn Malik, how each member is faring musically – and how they've addressed the breakup in the press

The accompanying music video shows this transient romance playing out between the former One Direction star and his girlfriend in a strip club and hotel room. It's a continuation of his recent clips for "Dusk Till Dawn" (featuring Sia) and "Let Me."

"Entertainer" is the fourth song Zayn has released from his upcoming record and teased its "mysterious" roll-out plan to Zane Lowe on Beats 1 Radio. "It's going to be different than anything anyone has done before ... It's going to be interesting to see how the audience reacts to this kind of release. I wanted to try something different. I think it's all going to make sense in the end when the album finally drops."

Since issuing his debut album, 2016's Mind of Mine, the singer has also contributed guest vocals to M.I.A.'s "Freedun" and Taylor Swift's "I Don't Want to Live Forever."