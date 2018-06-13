Watch Weezer Perform Synth-Heavy 'Africa' Cover on 'Kimmel'

Weezer performed their hit cover of Toto's classic "Africa" on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Frontman Rivers Cuomo stood static, eyes down at center stage, as he appeared to read the track's lyrics from a laptop. Guitarist Brian Bell manned a synthesizer and Scott Shriner occasionally triggered sequenced synth tones, with both players recreating their radiant vocal harmonies on the chorus.

The alt-rock band also nodded to the song's original craftsmen, with Toto keyboardist Steve Porcaro crashing the stage for a solo on the instrumental bridge.

Weezer's rendition of the 1982 hit recently reached Number 89 on the Billboard charts, marking their highest placement since "(If You're Wondering If I Want You To)(I Want You To)" in 2009, Pitchfork reports.

The band released "Africa" in late May after a 14-year-old fan lobbied for months – using the Twitter handle @weezerafrica – for the group to cover the song. Weezer first responded by covering a different Toto song, "Rosanna," but eventually obliged with their rendition of "Africa."