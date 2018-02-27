Watch Vance Joy's Solo Acoustic 'Rolling Stone' Performance

Vance Joy performs intimate renditions of two folky tracks, "Lay It on Me" and "We're Going Home," during his set for Rolling Stone's "Take One" performance series.

The Australian singer-songwriter strips down the songs that highlight his recently-issued LP, Nation of Two. He takes a similar approach on both tunes, moving from hushed crooning and fingerpicking into vigorous strumming and high-octave belting.

"Lay It on Me" and "We're Going Home" are two of Joy's five singles from Nation of Two, along with "Like Gold," "Saturday Sun" and "Call if You Need Me."

Joy, who recently graced the cover of Rolling Stone Australia, will promote the album with a lengthy North American tour this spring and summer. The trek – which includes festival slots at Coachella, Firefly, Shaky Knees and Forecastle – kicks off April 13th in Berkeley, California and concludes July 14th in Birmingham, Alabama.