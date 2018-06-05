Watch Unknown Mortal Orchestra's Bittersweet 'Hunnybee' Video

Psych rockers Unknown Mortal Orchestra have unveiled the new video for "Hunnybee," named after the middle name of frontman Ruban Nielson's daughter.

In the new animated clip, a young woman is traveling alone on a train by scenic mountains and waterways while reading a book. Nielson's daughter inspired the song's lyrics, which describe the wistfulness of distance with lines like "a week is such a long time" and "Don't be a modern stranger." While the visuals begin in a serene setting, there's also warning signals to take care ahead, mirroring the song's bittersweet sentiments. "Hunnybee, Hunnybee," Nielson sings. "There's no such thing as sweeter a sting."

The "Hunnybee" clip follows in the same vein as Sex and Food's previously released animated videos for "Not in Love We're Just High" and "American Guilt."

Unknown Mortal Orchestra is in the midst of a world tour. The North American portion resumes on Wednesday at The National in Richmond, Virginia and wraps up in Chicago, Illinois on July 27th at House of Vans. Following the cancelation of FYF Fest, the band has been scheduled to perform a FYF Fest makeup show on July 21st at The Observatory in Santa Ana, California.