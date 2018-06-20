See Ty Dolla $ign, Gucci Mane, Migos' Quavo in Bizarre 'Pineapple' Video

Ty Dolla $ign recruits a giant, dancing tropical fruit for his playful "Pineapple" video featuring Gucci Mane and Migos rapper Quavo.

Related Ty Dolla $ign is Making Hits for Everybody This Summer "I want to get 100 of those," the rapper said after his Post Malone collaboration "Psycho" rose to the top of the charts

The clip cuts between a sentient pineapple strutting down a sidewalk to panoramic beach shots, women dancing in Hawaiian grass skirts and the rappers driving a sports car around an empty parking lot.

"Pineapple" appears on the recently reissued deluxe edition of Ty Dolla $ign's second LP, 2017's Beach House 3. Throughout 2018, the prolific singer-rapper has appeared as a co-writer, co-producer and/or guest artist on multiple projects, including Post Malone's Number One single "Psycho," Beyoncé and Jay Z's surprise album Love Is Everything and Kanye West's chart-topping Ye.



Later this year, Ty Dolla $ign will release a collaborative project, MihTy, with singer Jeremih. "Me and Jeremih got together a couple months ago to write for some other people," he told Rolling Stone. "But we ended up coming up with 60 songs and not even showing the other people the songs because they were so fire."