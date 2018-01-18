Watch Ty Dolla $ign, YG Team in Raucous New 'Ex' Video

Ty Dolla $ign and YG unveiled a vibrant new video for "Ex," their collaboration from the R&B star's 2017 album, Beach House 3.

"Ex" boasts a throwback Nineties beat based around a sample of 112's "Only You" featuring the Notorious B.I.G. and Mase. The David Camarena-directed clip fittingly finds Ty Dolla $ign and YG sauntering through lively party scenes and driving lowriders outfitted with hydraulics.

Ty Dolla $ign will embark on a North American trek in support of Beach House 3 this winter. The Don't Judge Me Tour kicks off February 21st in Santa Ana, California and wraps April 12th in Los Angeles. Throughout the tour, Ty will receive support from TC Da Loc and Dre Sinatra, while 24hrs, Marc E. Bassy and Toni Romiti will appear as special guests during different stretches.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Ty Dolla $ign spoke about growing as a singer and trying to revive R&B with Beach House 3. "Remember when R&B used to be on the Hot 100? It just stopped," he said. "I felt like I had to dumb myself down a lot. I know a lot of people feel like that. There's a lot of people out there that can really sing, but you don't really hear them … With this project, I sung my ass off. But it's still gonna be a mainstream vibe. That's all I'm trying to do: Make a lane for the singers."

