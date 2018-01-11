Watch Tune-Yards' Ecstatic New 'Heart Attack' Video

Tune-Yards unveiled a dizzying, delightful video for "Heart Attack" that from the forthcoming album, I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life, out January 19th via 4AD.

The Mimi Cave-directed video opens with a shots of various people wearing paper bags on their heads and performing surreal versions of everyday tasks like walking up the stairs, lifting weights in an alley and reading a book in the library. These people do remove the bags from their heads eventually, but suddenly find themselves temporarily debilitated until the steady groove of "Heart Attack" revives them.

The clip alternates between the dancers' spastic, exaggerated movements and footage of Tune-Yards mastermind Merrill Garbus singing in what looks like a hospital bed. Eventually, the dancers convene on a deserted street where they move through an exhilarating final sequence.

I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life marks Tune-Yards' first album since 2014's Nikki Nack. Tune-Yards will embark on a North American tour in support of the new record February 15th in Sacramento, California.