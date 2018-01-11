Watch Troye Sivan's Moody New 'My, My, My!' Video

Troye Sivan gives a joyous preview of his upcoming album with new single "My My My!" Grant Singer — who has directed videos for Taylor Swift, the Weeknd, Lorde and more — helmed the dreamy new clip.

The upbeat, dance-y track gets an appropriate visual paired with it as Sivan is seen dancing mostly solo throughout a warehouse in filters of black-and-white, red and yellow. The aesthetic seems to borrow some cues from the Nineties works of Madonna and George Michael with the strobe effect making Sivan appear in quick, chaotic flashes.

Sivan's sophomore album follows up his 2015 debut Blue Neighbourhood. In the time since, he has collaborated with Alessia Cara and Betty Who and toured with "New Rules" singer Dua Lipa. Prior to the launch of his music career, the South Africa-born, Australia-raised 22-year-old was a successful actor and vlogger, having starred in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. His next film will be the Joel Edgerton-directed Boy Erased where he'll appear alongside Flea, Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe.