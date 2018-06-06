Watch Troye Sivan's Glamorous, Gender-Bending 'Bloom' Video

Troye Sivan delivers extravagant glamour in the gorgeous video for his latest single "Bloom."

Bardia Zeinali directed the colorful visual that sees Sivan channeling a variety of fashion-forward, genderqueer looks. With lips painted bright red, Sivan dances and sings in front of exorbitant floral arrangements, painted clouds and a variety of other scenes. At the end, he silently walks down a city street in a floral mask.

Sivan drops his sophomore album, also titled Bloom, on August 31st. He began unveiling the album earlier this year with the release of the songs "My My My!" and "The Good Side." He played both during his Saturday Night Live debut. In recent weeks, he has offered up more details, including confirmation that Ariana Grande is one of the featured artists on the LP. He has also announced a North American tour to take place this fall with special guest Kim Petras.