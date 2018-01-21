Watch Troye Sivan Deliver New Singles in 'SNL' Debut

Troye Sivan made his Saturday Night Live debut on the Jessica Chastain-hosted episode, where the emerging Australian singer performed his two new singles "My, My, My!" and "The Good Side."

Both tracks – the dance-pop hit "My, My, My!" and the ballad "The Good Side" – are earmarked to appear on Sivan's upcoming, still-untitled second album, the follow-up to his breakthrough 2015 LP Blue Neighbourhood.



"I could feeeeeel your love tonight n it got me through. One of the funniest days/nights of my life," Sivan tweeted following his SNL performances.

In addition to Sivan's sophomore album, the 22-year-old singer – who has previously starred in X-Men Origins: Wolverine and South Africa's Spud trilogy – will appear in the Joel Edgerton-directed Boy Erased, a drama about gay conversion therapy co-starring Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe.

Earlier in the week, SNL uploaded a behind-the-scenes video of Sivan and cast member Kate McKinnon dancing backstage to "My, My, My!" Although McKinnon promised to join the "nervous" singer onstage to dance along during SNL, that didn't end up happening Saturday night:



In 2016, Sivan talked to Rolling Stone about coming out on his own terms and why it was his best career decision. "I didn't want to sign my record deal 'closeted,' so I came out right before I signed my deal," the singer said. "It allowed me from day one to write music that was completely honest."

