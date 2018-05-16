Watch Whitney Houston Ponder Fame and Struggles in New Doc Trailer

Whitney Houston ruminates on her life struggles in a riveting new trailer for Whitney, an upcoming documentary about the late pop icon. "There were times when I'd look up to God and I'd go, 'Why is this happening to me?" she recalls in vintage footage.

The clip previews the film's sweeping structure, touching on her early family life, ascent to fame and ultimate struggle with drug addiction. It also touches on her turbulent relationship with former husband Bobby Brown: "Bobby was jealous," an interviewee recalls. "He wanted to be on the stage; he wanted to be [at] the forefront. And eventually, she stepped down to lift him up."

In one intimate backstage scene, Houston vents about the pressures of stardom. "People think it's so easy, and it's not," she says before criticizing a fellow pop artist. "Paula Abdul ain't shit. That girl is singing off-key on the record."

Director Kevin Macdonald promises an "unflinching" look at the singer's life in the Houston estate-approved Whitney, which hits theaters on July 6th. The film utilizes previously unseen archival footage and newly recorded interviews with Houston's family, Brown, Clive Davis and her The Bodyguard co-star Kevin Costner.