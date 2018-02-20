Watch Tinashe Dance Alone in New 'Faded Love' Video

In Tinashe's alluring new video for "Faded Love," the singer dances inside an empty warehouse decorated with gauzy curtains and broken mirrors. While the choreography and costume are plenty sultry alone, the tightly-composed vertical frame adds another level of intensity to the clip.

"Faded Love" follows Tinashe's previously released single, "No Drama," which arrived in January and features Migos' Offset. At the time, Tinashe teased "No Drama," "Faded Love" and "Me So Bad." "Faded Love" also marks Tinashe's second collaboration with Future, following "How Many Times," which appeared on her 2014 debut album, Aquarius.

Tinashe has been prepping her long-awaited third album, tentatively titled Joyride, though a release date has yet to be announced. The singer's last LP, Nightride, arrived in 2016.