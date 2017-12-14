Watch Thom Yorke Perform New Song 'I'm a Very Rude Person'

Thom Yorke launched the first date of a brief solo tour this month at Los Angeles' Fonda Theatre on Tuesday and he debuted several songs live during the set, Consequence of Sound reports (via Pitchfork).

One of the new tracks he premiered is called "I'm a Very Rude Person." In a clip filmed from the performance, Yorke sings, "I have to find some way to escape" and at one point the singer pauses to restart the lyrics to the new song. He also debuted a new track called "Saturdays."

During the set, the Radiohead frontman delivered other unreleased solo tracks, including his 2015-penned rarity, "Two Feet Off the Ground," which reportedly marked the first time the song has been performed live.

In September, Radiohead released a new video for "Lift," a song that was recorded for – but didn't make – the original release of their seminal album, OK Computer. However, it was included in OK Computer's 20th anniversary reissue, which was released earlier this year.

