Watch They Might Be Giants' 'The Greatest' Video Starring Nick Offerman

They Might Be Giants make actor Nick Offerman the victim of a voodoo doll in the creepy new video for "The Greatest," a song from the duo's latest album I Like Fun.



In the video, a weird old man – for reasons unknown – has formed an Offerman obsession with the former Parks and Recreation star's photo collaged around the man's room. The old man tirelessly mans a sewing machine, creating what later is revealed to be a voodoo doll in Offerman's visage.

The voodoo doll's creation is juxtaposed with an unblinking, emotionless Offerman lip-syncing to "The Greatest" onstage. As the video progresses, blood begins seeping out of Offerman's shirt in various spots; it's later shown that the wounds are results of needles in the voodoo doll.

They Might Be Giants' I Like Fun, the alt-rock duo's 20th studio album, arrived January 19th. In the lead-up to the LP, John Flansburgh and John Linnell resurrected their "Dial-A-Song" service, where fans would call a certain phone number and be greeted by a new track on the band's answering machine.

