Watch They Might Be Giants' 'The Greatest' Video Starring Nick Offerman

Duo turns former 'Parks and Recreation' actor into voodoo doll in creepy visual

They Might Be Giants make actor Nick Offerman the victim of a voodoo doll in the creepy new video for "The Greatest," a song from the duo's latest album I Like Fun.

In the video, a weird old man – for reasons unknown – has formed an Offerman obsession with the former Parks and Recreation star's photo collaged around the man's room. The old man tirelessly mans a sewing machine, creating what later is revealed to be a voodoo doll in Offerman's visage.

The voodoo doll's creation is juxtaposed with an unblinking, emotionless Offerman lip-syncing to "The Greatest" onstage. As the video progresses, blood begins seeping out of Offerman's shirt in various spots; it's later shown that the wounds are results of needles in the voodoo doll.

They Might Be Giants' I Like Fun, the alt-rock duo's 20th studio album, arrived January 19th. In the lead-up to the LP, John Flansburgh and John Linnell resurrected their "Dial-A-Song" service, where fans would call a certain phone number and be greeted by a new track on the band's answering machine.

Watch below: They Might Be Giants performed "I Left My Body" off their latest album 'I Like Fun' which was released on January 19th. They also performed "Music Jail, Pt. 1 & 2" at Rolling Stone's studios.