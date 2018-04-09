Watch the Weeknd's Trippy Behind-the-Scenes Video for New LP

The Weeknd offers fans a surreal window into the creation of his latest record, My Dear Melancholy, in a new behind-the-scenes video.

The six-minute "He Was Never There" shows the R&B star recording vocals, fiddling around with a synthesizer and nodding emphatically to playback. Director Joachim Johnson periodically cuts to grainy footage of palm trees and lit candles. Narrators comment on the spontaneity and experimentation of My Dear Melancholy. "To me, it's really like cultivating what's in Abel's head," one voice notes.

The Weeknd recently promoted the EP with a pair of eerie videos for "Call Out My Name" and "Try Me." The chart-topping release includes production spots from Daft Punk's Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, Skrillex and Mike Will Made-It, among others.

The vocalist is set to headline the 2018 Outside Lands Festival alongside Janet Jackson and Florence and the Machine.