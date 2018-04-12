Watch the Weeknd Wander Through Empty City in 'Call Out My Name' Video

The Weeknd unveiled the new video for "Call Out My Name." The track appears on the R&B star's new six-track release, My Dear Melancholy.

The Grant Singer-directed clip opens with the Weeknd on an empty city street. The scene takes an unexpected turn when a flock of black birds burst from his mouth as he begins to belt the song's hook. It's the first of many surreal encounters that trail the wistful R&B singer as he walks alone.

Elsewhere, the Weeknd performs the track in an empty movie theater and wanders a vast plane populated by stone statues and taxidermy animals. The clip closes with a long zoom-shot of a towering apartment building, focusing on the image of a masked woman in the balcony.

The Weeknd surprise-released My Dear Melancholy at the beginning of April, marking his first album since 2016's Starboy. He'll perform at a handful of major festivals this summer, with headlining sets scheduled at Coachella, Panorama and Lollapalooza.

