Watch the Weeknd Wander Through Empty City in 'Call Out My Name' Video

Track appears on singer's latest release, 'My Dear Melancholy'

The Weeknd unveiled the new video for "Call Out My Name." The track appears on the R&B star's new six-track release, My Dear Melancholy.

The Grant Singer-directed clip opens with the Weeknd on an empty city street. The scene takes an unexpected turn when a flock of black birds burst from his mouth as he begins to belt the song's hook. It's the first of many surreal encounters that trail the wistful R&B singer as he walks alone. 

Elsewhere, the Weeknd performs the track in an empty movie theater and wanders a vast plane populated by stone statues and taxidermy animals. The clip closes with a long zoom-shot of a towering apartment building, focusing on the image of a masked woman in the balcony.

The Weeknd surprise-released My Dear Melancholy at the beginning of April, marking his first album since 2016's Starboy. He'll perform at a handful of major festivals this summer, with headlining sets scheduled at Coachella, Panorama and Lollapalooza.