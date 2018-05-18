'Last Days of Michael Jackson' Trailer: Doc Features Never-Before-Seen Interviews

ABC has unveiled the new trailer for its upcoming documentary, The Last Days of Michael Jackson. The two-hour special features never-before-seen interviews with the late singer conducted by ABC News anchors Barbara Walters and Diane Sawyer.

Related How Michael and Janet Jackson Created the New Black Rock Star Collaborators of the superstar siblings reflect on how "Beat It" and "Black Cat" crossed genre – and racial – boundaries, and changed pop forever

The documentary traces Jackson's rise as the King of Pop, from growing up in Gary, Indiana, and his Jackson 5 days through to his comeback concerts and untimely death. The clip opens with a montage of Jackson's fast-paced life, with footage of him onstage and being hounded by paparazzi. "The star needs some space, give him a chance to relax," Jackson says. "He has a heart. He is human. Let him have a bed, a pillow. What more can I give?"

Later, he alludes to the increasing pressure he was under. "People expect more and more because once it's done, it is immortal," he says. "You can't go back."

The clip includes his sister Janet Jackson reflecting on the loss of her brother. Others in his circle also discuss the drugs that were administered to the singer leading up to his final days.

Prior to his death, Jackson announced his final tour, but 18 days before the first date, Jackson died unexpectedly of cardiac arrest on June 25, 2009. The coroner ruled that Jackson died of "acute Propofol intoxication." The Last Days of Michael Jackson will air on May 24th.