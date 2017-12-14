Watch the National's Vibrant New 'Sleep Well Beast' Video

The National's new video for "Sleep Well Beast," the title track off their Grammy-nominated album, is a densely layered collage of city buildings, outdoor landscapes and people. The frantic movement of the visuals provides a fitting complement to the song's angular production.

Casey Reas directed the video, with designer Luke Hayman and photographer Graham MacIndoe. In an interview with Billboard, National singer Matt Berninger explained how Reas put together the video using MacIndoe's pictures. "If you pause at any time in the video, you see a number of different levels of information happening. He's using a number of different algorithms and tools. It's a combo of programming, tech and the strange ways you can make that organic. It's just a bunch of stoner nerds who are into art and rock."

The National also announced they were launching a new festival, Homecoming, in association with MusicNOW. The two-day event will take place April 28th and 29th in the band's hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio. The National will curate the lineup, which will feature over 20 artists across two stages in Smale Riverfront Park, as well as other venues throughout the city. The National will perform during both night's of the festival as well. Weekend passes go on sale December 15th via the festival's website.

The National released Sleep Well Beast in September. The group spent much of the fall on tour in support of the record and plan to announce a new run of 2018 dates soon. Sleep Well Beast received a Grammy nomination for Best Alternative Album.