Watch the Killers' Moving New Video for 'Rut'

The Killers released an evocative new music video for "Rut," a song off the band's recent LP, Wonderful, Wonderful.

The Danny Drysdale-directed video is told from the perspective of a woman suffering from loneliness and depression at various points in her life, from a young girl to adulthood.

As singer Brandon Flowers explained in an episode of Song Exploder, the track is about his wife Tana Mundkowsky's PTSD from childhood.

"The song is from my wife's point of view, and it's from her perspective. And it's about resilience. So, she’s singing to me," Flowers said, adding that the pitch on his vocals was changed to make his voice sound more feminine. "It's almost like this submission, it's her accepting like, 'I'm facing this thing.'"

The Killers will be active on the summer festival circuit as the band treks in support of Wonderful, Wonderful, with Flowers and company securing headlining gigs at Bonnaroo, Hangout, Boston Calling and BottleRock.