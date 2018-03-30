Watch Taylor Swift's One-Take New 'Delicate' Video

Taylor Swift has released a self-shot, one-take music video for her latest Reputation single "Delicate." Swift's frequent collaborator Joseph Kahn helmed the previously released first video for the track.

The original video for "Delicate" featured Swift channeling Britney Spears' "Lucky" as she pined for an escape from immense fame. She gets her wish with a little bit of magical, unexplained luck that allows her to invisibly dance her way from her ritzy hotel to a dive bar to meet with a loved one.



The Spotify exclusive, however, is a far more minimalist clip, as the singer lip syncs the song in a wooded area while rotating and gyrating the camera to capture the singer in a multitude of poses and angles.

Swift will launch her Reputation world tour this May in Glendale, Arizona. Camila Cabello and Charli XCX will be her opening acts on this trek. As of now, the tour is set to end on November 9th in New Zealand, almost one year to the day since she released her sixth album.