Watch Taylor Swift's New Globe-Trotting 'End Game' Video

Taylor Swift has released the new video for Reputation song, "End Game." The clip follows Swift hopping around the globe in international locales where she hits the beach; takes in fireworks; cruises around in a bus, car and motorcycle; dances with Future on a yacht and continues the party with Ed Sheeran.

Directed by Joseph Kahn, the video finds the singer and her entourage in Tokyo, Miami and London. The song and video feature Future and Sheeran, who both join her in fun and flirty situations, from extravagant parties to karaoke bars. She toasts to having a "big reputation," dances and struts around town with confidence while professing her want to be the only one, the "end game," for her love interest.

"End Game" highlights the singer's chart-topping 2017 LP, Reputation. Swift released the song in November as the album's third single, following "Look What You Made Me Do" and "…Ready For It?" Later that month, she issued "New Year's Day."

Rolling Stone ranked Reputation as 2017's third-best pop album and the seventh-best overall LP. Swift recently extended her upcoming tour, which launches May 8th in Glendale, Arizona and concludes November 9th in Auckland, New Zealand.