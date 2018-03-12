Taylor Swift has debuted a meta video for her new single "Delicate," her fourth clip from her 2017 album Reputation.



Joseph Kahn reunited with Swift to direct the video. In it, the pop star deals with the bells and whistles of being a celebrity, including red carpet interviews surrounded by paparazzi and an army of fans and security guards as soon as she enters her hotel. She discovers a magical note that suddenly makes her invisible and gives her the freedom to go unnoticed in crowded spaces. The pop superstar dances her way through the hotel and the rainy streets of the city before ending up at a dive bar.

"Delicate" was filmed over two nights in downtown Los Angeles at the Biltmore Hotel among other landmarks.

Kahn has directed all of Swift's videos for her Reputation era. Most recently, she had been jetsetting around the world with Future and Ed Sheeran in the clip for "End Game." In May, Swift will launch a world tour in support of the album with opening acts Camila Cabello and Charli XCX.