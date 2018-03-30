Watch SZA's Summer Camp-Set 'Broken Clocks' Video

SZA released a dreamy video for her single "Broken Clocks." The visual is the latest from her debut album Ctrl, which was released last year.

SZA co-directed the clip with Dave Meyers, a frequent collaborator of her Top Dawg label mate, Kendrick Lamar. The hazy video sees SZA at Camp CTRL, an old-school playground filled with teens making out and playing sports and throwing food fights in the wilderness. Idyllic, youthful shots of SZA and the campers ends as the song does, leading to harsh return to reality for the singer's character: a stripper laying unconscious on her club's bathroom floor after another woman knocked her out.

The singer-songwriter has released a series of compelling videos for the Ctrl singles, including the Solange-directed clip for "The Weekend." Earlier this year, she received five Grammy nominations for her debut full-length, including a Best New Artist nod. After an extensive headlining tour, she will join the rest of Top Dawg Entertainment's crew — including Lamar and Schoolboy Q, to name a few — for the Championship Tour. The trek will kick off in early May and extend through mid-June.