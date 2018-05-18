Watch SZA, Donald Glover in Vivid 'Garden (Say It Like Dat)' Video

SZA wanders through a magical forest with a mellow Donald Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino, in her cinematic video for "Garden (Say It Like Dat)."

The vocalist opens the clip in an oceanside cave before drifting into the trees. There – in a dreamlike scene altered with a blurry filter – she finds Glover, who caresses her face as they recline in the lush vegetation. Later on, SZA walks through the nearby waves and scales hills overlooking the vivid scenery.

"Garden (Say It Like Dat)" appears on SZA's debut LP, 2017's Ctrl, which Rolling Stone ranked as the year's 20th-best album. The alt-R&B star recently promoted the record with a nature-set clip for "Broken Clocks" and a Solange-helmed visual for "The Weekend."

SZA is currently touring with her Top Dawg Entertainment label-mates – including Kendrick Lamar, Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, Sir and Lance Skiiiwalker – on the all-star "Championship" trek. The North American jaunt continues May 18th in Austin and concludes June 16th in Pittsburgh.

Glover, meanwhile, recently issued an acclaimed, thought-provoking video for his latest Childish Gambino single, "This Is America."