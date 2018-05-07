Watch Stoneman Douglas Students' Poignant 'Shine' Video

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School (MSD) – the site of the tragic February shooting in Parkland, Florida – honored the victims in their poignant video for "Shine." Sawyer Garrity and Andrea Peña, the MSD students who co-wrote the piano ballad, perform throughout the school in the clip.

The visual, which MSD alum Brittani Kagan created in collaboration with students and faculty, opens with a montage of people holding photos of those killed in the shooting. Students gather in the school music room and prepare for a live performance of the song, intercut with footage from the March for Our Lives protest in support of gun control regulation.

"We refused to be ignored by those who will not listen," the students narrate. "There are so many things you can do to get involved: reach out to your congressmen – mail, call and tweet. The smallest of words can make the biggest difference. Be the voice for those who don't have one. Together, we have the power to change the world around us."

Days after the shooting, Garrity and Peña debuted "Shine" during a CNN Town Hall event. In March, they released the song on iTunes and streaming services, with all proceeds benefiting the SHINE MSD Fund at the Broward Education Foundation, a non-profit organization assisting victims and their families through local mental health and arts programs.