Watch Stephen Malkmus Perform, Talk Indie Rock Legacy on 'CBS This Morning'

Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks appeared on CBS This Morning Saturday to perform a pair of tracks off the band's new album Sparkle Hard. During the visit, the former Pavement singer addressed his reputation as "the Dad of Indie Rock."

"I'd rather be the dad than the granddad or the great granddad," Malkmus quipped to CBS This Morning's Anthony Mason.



Malkmus also discussed the future of songwriting and losing his voice while on the tour in support of Sparkle Hard, Malkmus and the Jicks' seventh album.

"People know that I'm not the best singer anyway. And they like me and they know the songs," Malkmus said. "But still, when you don't have a voice you're put in a point of emotional vulnerability where you kind of, it's tiring, emotionally wearing to be there and have people worrying about you and then you feel a little like you have to give even more when you just like to play your songs, have them sound great, say a couple of witty words, and be on your way."

As part of the show's Saturday Sessions – which often focuses on indie and non-mainstream artists – Malkmus played two Sparkle Hard cuts, "Solid Silk" and "Refute":



