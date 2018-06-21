Watch St. Vincent's Sweaty, Sexy 'Fast Slow Disco' Video

St. Vincent unveiled a visceral, sexy new video for "Fast Slow Disco," a reworking her Masseduction cut "Slow Disco."

Related See St. Vincent Talk Creativity, Show Off New Signature Guitar In 'Disruption by Design' short, Annie Clark discusses her artistic process and the inspiration behind the ax she designed for Ernie Ball Music Man

The Zev Deans-directed video finds St. Vincent performing the song in a packed gay club, sweating, dancing and singing alongside a throng of men clad in either leather, or very little else. The clip is blast of queer euphoria, capped off by St. Vincent crowdsurfing on top of the arms of the revelers.

St. Vincent shared the sped-up version of "Slow Disco" at the beginning of June. She produced the song with Jack Antonoff and co-wrote it with the Civil Wars' Joy Williams. Upon releasing "Fast Slow Disco," St. Vincent said, "I always felt this song could wear many different outfits and live many different lives. Here she is in disco pants, sweating on a New York dance floor."

St. Vincent is on the road in support of Masseduction this summer and has a handful of North American festival dates lined up, including stops at Newport Folk Festival, Panorama, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits.