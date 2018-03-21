Watch Speedy Ortiz Fail Happiness Class in 'Lean In When I Suffer' Video

Indie rock outfit Speedy Ortiz take a detour in their pursuit of happiness in the new video for "Lean In When I Suffer." The track will appear on the group's upcoming LP, Twerp Verse, out April 27th via Carpark.



The video opens on singer-guitarist Sadie Dupuis, despondent and dressed outrageously, when a cheery clown invites her to a session with "The Happiness Consultants." There, the clown and her helpers try to school Speedy Ortiz in smile exercises and yoga classes, while juxtaposing the classes with footage of fiery crashes to prove things could always be worse. When the lessons inevitably fail, the clown boots the band, but the clip ends on a sweet note when Dupuis bonds with an equally dispirited stranger.

Ari Ratner directed the "Lean In When I Suffer" video, while Julia Emilian provided the eye-popping illustrations.

Twerp Verse marks Speedy Ortiz's third album and first since 2015's Foil Deer. The group will embark on a North American tour in support of the album May 3rd in Hamden, Connecticut. In 2016, Dupuis released her debut solo album, Slugger, under the monicker Sad13.