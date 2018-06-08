Watch Sock Puppets Sing Mike Shinoda's 'Ghosts' in New Video

Mike Shinoda recruits a pair of sock puppets to deliver his latest single in the Linkin Park rocker's new video for "Ghosts."
The video, produced and directed by Shinoda, is a DIY affair as "Boris & Miss Oatmeal," the two sock puppets with drawn-on eyes and mouth, lip sync to Shinoda's double-tracked vocals.
"And when the lights go down / Is there something in the air / There but never there / The lights go down / Holding every memory close / Tonight is for our ghosts," Shinoda, via the socks, sings.
"Ghosts" is the latest single off Shinoda's upcoming solo album Post Traumatic, due out June 15th, following "Crossing a Line," "About You" and "Running From My Shadow." The LP, like the introductory three-song EP of the same name, finds Shinoda wrestling with the grief following the death of Chester Bennington as well as his journey toward healing.
"It's a journey out of grief and darkness, not into grief and darkness," Shinoda previously said of Post Traumatic in a statement. "If people have been through something similar, I hope they feel less alone. If they haven’t been through this, I hope they feel grateful."