Watch Sock Puppets Sing Mike Shinoda's 'Ghosts' in New Video

Mike Shinoda recruits a pair of sock puppets to deliver his latest single in the Linkin Park rocker's new video for "Ghosts."

Related Mike Shinoda Previews 'Post Traumatic' LP With Two New Songs Linkin Park MC unveils "Crossing a Line" and "Nothing Makes Sense Anymore" from upcoming LP that captures a "journey out of grief and darkness"

The video, produced and directed by Shinoda, is a DIY affair as "Boris & Miss Oatmeal," the two sock puppets with drawn-on eyes and mouth, lip sync to Shinoda's double-tracked vocals.

"And when the lights go down / Is there something in the air / There but never there / The lights go down / Holding every memory close / Tonight is for our ghosts," Shinoda, via the socks, sings.

"Ghosts" is the latest single off Shinoda's upcoming solo album Post Traumatic, due out June 15th, following "Crossing a Line," "About You" and "Running From My Shadow." The LP, like the introductory three-song EP of the same name, finds Shinoda wrestling with the grief following the death of Chester Bennington as well as his journey toward healing.

"It's a journey out of grief and darkness, not into grief and darkness," Shinoda previously said of Post Traumatic in a statement. "If people have been through something similar, I hope they feel less alone. If they haven’t been through this, I hope they feel grateful."