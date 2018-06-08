Watch Shawn Mendes Play Desolate Ballad 'Perfectly Wrong' on 'Corden'

Shawn Mendes performed an intimate version of "Perfectly Wrong" on Thursday's Late Late Show.
The singer-songwriter crooned over strings, piano and acoustic guitar, adding a dramatic flair with his closed eyes, hand gestures and vocal dynamics. The stage set-up was suitably minimal – with only his now-signature rose logo against a wall of star-like lights on display.
Mendes utilized his falsetto range throughout the performance – despite host James Corden's teasing in a previous episode of the singer's Late Late Show residency. On Tuesday's installment, the comedian poked fun of the pop star's teenage puberty battle, showing a highlight reel of his onstage voice cracks. Elsewhere in his late-night stint, Corden joined Corden for "Carpool Karaoke," faced the host in an absurd subway busker battle and performed songs like "Nervous" and "Lost in Japan."
"Perfectly Wrong," "Nervous" and "Lost in Japan" all appear on Mendes' recently issued self-titled LP, along with singles "In My Blood," "Youth," and "Where Were You in the Morning?"