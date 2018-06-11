Watch Shawn Mendes Get Felt Up, Slapped in 'Nervous' Video

Shawn Mendes deals with a handsy partner in the video for his new single "Nervous." The track was co-written by Julia Michaels, who also sings a duet titled "Like to Be You" on Mendes' self-titled album.

Related Shawn Mendes on Drinking, Kanye and Playing Governors Ball This Weekend The pop superstar also talks about the pitfalls of social media fame and why Canada is a songwriters paradise

The simple clip features the Canadian singer-songwriter alone on a set with his guitar, amp and gear performing the song. As the video progresses, a woman's hands appear from behind him to play with his clothes, rub his face and even slap him. Mendes continues singing throughout the touchy encounter, even giggling as the hands explore.

Mendes released his third album in May. The LP debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200. Last week, he had a week-long residency on The Late Late Show With James Corden where many of his songs saw their live debut, including "Nervous." He also participated in a variety of sketches with Corden and even filmed a Carpool Karaoke segment.