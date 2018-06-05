Watch Shawn Mendes Bring 'Nervous' Joy to 'Corden'

Shawn Mendes delivered a joyful performance of "Nervous" on The Late Late Show With James Corden Monday. The track appears on Mendes' new self-titled album.

Related Shawn Mendes on Drinking, Kanye and Playing Governors Ball This Weekend The pop superstar also talks about the pitfalls of social media fame and why Canada is a songwriters paradise

"Nervous" gets off to an understated start, with Mendes singing in a low croon over a steady drum thump and the sly pick of a guitar. But as the groove builds, as Mendes leaps into his falsetto and ushers in a chorus packed with earnest yet clever pop joy: "Talk a little too much around you," Mendes sings, "Get a little self-conscious when I think about you/ Get a little excited/ Baby, when I think about you."

Mendes is set to appear on The Late Late Show throughout the week to mark the release of his new LP. During Monday's episode, he also rode shotgun with James Corden for a new installment of "Carpool Karaoke" that featured songs like "In My Blood," "Treat You Better" and "Lost In Japan."

Mendes will play a handful of festivals this summer, with a world tour scheduled to kick off next spring. The North American leg launches June 12th at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.