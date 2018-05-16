An all-star jam led by Taj Mahal, Bob Weir, Don Was and the members of Chickenfoot – featuring former Van Halen members Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony with Chad Smith and Joe Satriani – covered the Otis Redding classic "(Sittin' on) The Dock of the Bay" during the Acoustic-4-a-Cure benefit concert Tuesday night in San Francisco's Fillmore.

The fifth annual concert, which raised money for the pediatric cancer program at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital, marked a reunion of sorts for the supergroup Chickenfoot, whose last concert was in May 2016. The band performed four songs together, “Big Foot,” Sexy Little Thing,” “Something Going Wrong” and "Oh Yeah." Hager is a co-founder of the Acoustic-4-a-Cure event along with Metallica's James Hetfield.

Weir's acoustic set featured the Grateful Dead classic "Friend of the Devil" with REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin as well as "Only a River" and "Easy Answers"; Weir also co-hosted the sold-out benefit concert.

Don Was served as surprise guest at the benefit show, which also featured Eddie Money and his daughter Jesse Money performing together.

The Acoustic-4-a-Cure concert also came two days before Taj Mahal's 76th birthday, and the blues legend was feted at the show with the all-star jam along with a custom birthday cake made by celebrity chef Guy Fieri. Mahal performed "Corrina" and "Fishin' Blues" during his standalone set.

Jon Luini/chime

"I was a fan of Taj Mahal long before I had my first record deal with Montrose in 1973," Hagar said in a statement when the lineup was announced. "He's become a dear friend over the years and without a doubt, is one of the most important blues legends we still have left on this planet. I'm thrilled this year to have Bob Weir back on board and presenting it with me, alongside all of the great artists on our lineup. It's going to be a lot of fun and for an important cause – it just doesn't get any better than at this annual event."