Watch Sam Smith's Uplifting 'One Last Song' on 'Corden'

Sam Smith delivered a tender, uplifting rendition of "One Last Song" on the The Late Late Show With James Corden Monday. The track appears on Smith's latest album, The Thrill of It All.

Smith gave the Late Late Show's studio a homey makeover, allowing a handful of audience members to watch his performance from couches and chairs placed on the stage. Over gentle piano plunks, light guitar and the soft doo-wop crooning of his back-up singers, Smith sang about pulling himself through heartbreak.

Smith released The Thrill of It All last November, following his acclaimed 2014 debut In the Lonely Hour. The singer will tour Europe throughout the spring. He's set to launch a North American leg in support of the record June 18th in Toronto.