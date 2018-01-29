Watch Sam Smith Perform Poignant 'Pray' With Gospel Choir at Grammys 2018

Sam Smith performed his cinematic ballad "Pray" at the 2018 Grammy Awards. The singer enlisted a gospel choir for the slow-burning rendition, full of his trademark high notes and fluid vocal runs.

Related 2018 Grammys Red Carpet: The Night's Best Photos Check out artists like Lana del Rey, Kesha, Lady Gaga, Cardi B as they arrive for 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York

The British soul singer isn't nominated for any awards at this year's ceremony, having issued his chart-topping second LP, 2017's The Thrill of it All, in the fall after the Grammy cut-off date. The record recently made Rolling Stone's lists of the year's 50 Best Albums and 20 Best Pop Albums.

At the 2015 Grammys, Smith won Song of the Year and Record of the Year for the Darkchild Version of his hit single "Stay With Me," and the track also earned a nomination for Best Pop Solo Performance. The vocalist also took home Best New Artist, and his debut LP, In the Lonely Hour, won Best Pop Vocal Album and was nominated for Album of the Year.

Smith will kick off a North American tour June 18th in Toronto.