Watch Ryan Adams Deliver Hilarious Weather Report on Denver TV

Ryan Adams breezed through Denver, Colorado's ABC affiliate, Denver7 to fulfill a lifelong dream and deliver the nightly weather report Wednesday.

Adams credited his interest in meteorology to the 1996 movie Twister, and as he took his place in front of the green screen, he joked, "Ok, I don't know what I'm doing." Still, the rocker offered a delightful reading of the night's forecast, saying with some chuffed awe, "Southeast winds, 10 to 15 miles per hour – for anyone that's super into the wind, there you go. You're hooked up right there. Sunrise is at 5:30 a.m., so get home early."

Adams was also tasked with delivering a special weather report for his show at Red Rocks Amphitheater, which is located outside of Denver. But instead of getting a placard with the night's forecast, he found himself staring at his own apt lyrics to 2011's "Dirty Rain": "Last time I was here it was raining/ It ain't raining anymore."

Prior to his weather report, Adams gifted Denver7 an original song, "Denver7 (Piece of Heaven)," a goofy pop-rock track in which he pleads, "Can you let me do the weather one time?/ I'll wear my Batman shirt, I'll wear my flannel/ Stand in front of that green screen and/ Try to remember all the towns I've just seen."



