Watch Run the Jewels Storm 'Austin City Limits'

Run the Jewels made their Austin City Limits debut Saturday as Killer Mike and El-P stormed the Moody Theatre stage for the hour-long episode.

Related 40 Best Rap Albums of 2017 Migos, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and more of the year in rhymes

"We're gonna light this shit on fire like Willie Nelson would light a joint," the duo warned prior to the performance, filmed in October 2017 at the venerable Austin venue.

The 14-song episode featured cuts off Run the Jewels 3 as well as fan favorite songs as well as appearances by Boots and Joi. In addition to the episode that aired on PBS – "I don't care about what they say about watching TV: I am definitely smarter because of PBS," Killer Mike said during the show – the duo also starred in a 360-degrees behind-the-scenes video for Austin City Limits and delivered "Angel Duster" as an online exclusive.



Upcoming episodes from the second half of Austin City Limits' 43rd season will feature performances from LCD Soundsystem (February 3rd), Dan Auerbach (February 10th) and Chris Stapleton (February 17th).

"Talk to Me"

"Legend Has It"

"Blockbuster Night Part 1"

"Oh My Darling Don't Cry"

"36" Chain"

"Stay Gold"

"Don’t Get Captured"

"Nobody Speak"

"Close Your Eyes (And Count To Fuck)"

"Report To The Shareholders/Kill Your Masters"

"Thursday In The Danger Room"

"2100" (with Boots)

"Down" (with Joi)