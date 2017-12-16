Watch Run the Jewels Ruin Stephen Colbert's Wholesome Christmas Video

Run the Jewels invade Stephen Colbert's wholesome Christmas song in the new video for the Late Show's "Jingle Jingle (Santa Party)."

A year after Killer Mike and El-P turned Colbert's family-friendly "The Halloween Wiggle" into a NSFW jam, the hip-hop duo returned to drop a lump of coal into the Late Show host's Christmas celebration.

"Pick up a brick / Put your eggnog down / Your country's being run by an orange [bleeping] clown," El-P says before the duo raps, "Well, let me break it down on how your stocking's getting stuffed / White kids getting presents / Black kids getting cuffed."

What follows is a lyrical tug-of-war between Colbert and Run the Jewels, with the host listing off yuletide joys while Killer Mike calls Santa Claus his "bitch" and accuses jolly St. Nick of creepily spying on little kids. Run the Jewels also question how society can celebrate Christmas while the prospect of nuclear war with North Korea lurks on the horizon.

"Joy to the world… will never come," Run the Jewels sing while Colbert counters, "No need to be angry, no need to be mean / We can deal with those issues in 2018."

Eventually, the rap duo wins out as Colbert joins in on their pessimistic view of Christmas, with the host dropping a lyric so gloomy that even Run the Jewels are taken aback.