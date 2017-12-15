Trending

Watch Run the Jewels' Apocalyptic 'Call Ticketron' Video

Mutant spiders, UFOs highlight duo's surreal clip for 'Run the Jewels 3' track

Run the Jewels navigate an apocalyptic New York City filled with mutant spiders and UFOs in their surreal "Call Ticketron" video.

Run the Jewels roam around Madison Square Garden as surreal scenes unfold across New York City in the group's mysterious "Call Ticketron" video.

The clip opens with a comical RTJ3 news report teasing "strange weather patterns" throughout the city. From there, it cuts to Killer Mike and El-P walking backstage at the Garden to rapturous applause. When they walk back out for an encore, they discover that the audience has vanished. Meanwhile, a series of threats – falling meteors, mutant spiders, UFOs – loom outside.

"Call Ticketron" highlights the rap duo's third LP, 2016's Run the Jewels 3. The group, which recently concluded a massive 2017 tour, will kick off a leg of Australian dates in January followed by a supporting slot on Lorde's North American spring tour.

Last week, Run the Jewels earned their first Grammy nomination (for Best Rap Song) with "Chase Me," a collaboration with Danger Mouse and Big Boi from the Baby Driver soundtrack.  