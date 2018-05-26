Watch Rolling Stones Perform 'Wild Horses' With Florence Welch in London

The Rolling Stones brought out Florence Welch to duet with Mick Jagger on "Wild Horses" during the band's London Stadium concert Friday night.

The two singers delivered a passionate rendition of the Sticky Fingers classic, with Jagger and Welch trading verses, sharing choruses, locking eyes and holding hands as if entangled in musical conversation.

Earlier in the night, Florence and the Machine had served as one of the Rolling Stones' all-star opening acts during this European stretch of No Filter Tour dates. Welch previously tweeted of the gig, "It is a huge honour to be playing with one of our biggest influences." Florence and the Machine's new album High as Hope arrives June 29th.

This wasn't Welch's first time singing alongside Mick Jagger: In November 2012, she joined the Rolling Stones at a London concert to perform "Gimme Shelter":

The Rolling Stones' No Filter Tour kicked off May 17th in Dublin with a surprising setlist that featured live rarities ("Neighbors," "The Worst"), blues tracks ("Just Your Fool," "Ride 'em on Down") and the band's hits.