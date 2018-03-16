Watch 'Rick and Morty' Slay Aliens in Run the Jewels' 'Oh Mama' Video

The titular duo from Rick and Morty embark on a trademark inter-dimensional adventure – with a Quentin Tarantino-style twist – in Run the Jewels' new animated video for "Oh Mama." The clip promotes the rap duo's appearance at the first-ever Adult Swim Festival, scheduled for October 6th and 7th at the ROW DTLA development in downtown Los Angeles.

Juan Meza-León – a Rick and Morty director and storyboard artist – helmed the hilarious clip. In the video, the ever-drooling mad scientist Rick and his wide-eyed grandson Morty (or perhaps a version from an alternate dimension) travel through space to extract an alien embryo from a shady nightclub. As the protagonists lay waste to their enemies, Meza-León weaves in visual references to Pulp Fiction and Star Wars.

Run the Jewels will headline the live music line-up at the 2018 Adult Swim Festival. The two-day event will also include TV premiere screenings, comedy performances, interactive gaming and exclusive merchandise.

A limited amount of discounted "Early Bird" weekend passes are currently on sale. Additional single-day and weekend passes will be available in May. Further information is available at the fest's official website.

The Adult Swim brand has previously hosted several other events, including the Adult Swim on the Green tour and the heavy metal concert series Thrashtacular.