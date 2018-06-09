Watch Queens of the Stone Age Pay Tribute to Anthony Bourdain

Josh Homme paid tribute to his "brother" Anthony Bourdain Friday night during Queens of the Stone Age's set at Denmark's Northside Festival, just hours after the rock star chef's death by suicide.

Related Anthony Bourdain: 15 Great Musician Encounters From touring Senegal with Youssou N'Dour to talking baseball with Alice Cooper, we look back at the late chef's most memorable artist meet-ups

"Sometimes, you lose somebody. And today we lost somebody, so this is for Tony," Homme said before dedicating "Long Slow Goodbye" to Bourdain; the Lullabies to Paralyze closer is regarded as Homme's ode to a lost friend.

Earlier in the day, Queens of the Stone Age tweeted, "Dammit Tony. I'm so sorry. I'm so destroyed. I love you brother. I miss you too much already. My love & condolences to Ariane & Ottavia."

Homme appeared on the chef's Travel Channel series No Reservations in 2011 and, with Mark Lanegan, co-write the theme song to Bourdain's CNN travel series Parts Unknown. "I’m heartbroken. @Bourdain was such a positive force in my life and so many others. A great friend and artist. What a sad fucking day," Lanegan tweeted Friday.